JustInvest LLC Sells 813 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JustInvest LLC cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 54.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 16.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of ASML by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $859.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $351.09 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $792.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.25.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

