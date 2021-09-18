Kadena (KDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $283.38 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Kadena has a total market cap of $283.38 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00003945 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00123130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00176292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.87 or 0.07208871 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,776.04 or 1.00294711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.88 or 0.00853092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,714,266 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

