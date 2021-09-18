Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Kadmon stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

