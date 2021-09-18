Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

