Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $119.97

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $119.97, but opened at $115.70. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $115.22, with a volume of 360 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,992 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

