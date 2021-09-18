KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.98

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 20785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

