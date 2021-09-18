KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEKE. 86 Research upgraded KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered KE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.11.

NYSE BEKE opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45. KE has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 185.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at about $1,774,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KE by 44.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KE by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after buying an additional 602,372 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KE by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

