Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.
Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$159.52 million and a PE ratio of -7.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.96, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.24. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.50.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
