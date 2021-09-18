Kevin S. Buchel Sells 1,696 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $41.30 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a P/E ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

