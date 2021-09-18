KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $25.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 64,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,040,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

