Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Down 46.3% in August

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KVSC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

