Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.36

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 943144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $782.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

