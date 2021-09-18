Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLBAY opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.