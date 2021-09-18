Klimatas One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,867.08 and approximately $9.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

