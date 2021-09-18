Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KN. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $1,590,000.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. Knowles has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

