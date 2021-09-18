Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of KN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. 2,409,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,761. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Knowles has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

