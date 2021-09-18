Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 26,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $55.39.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.7252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.
About Koninklijke DSM
Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.
