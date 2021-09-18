Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 26,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $55.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.7252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDSMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

