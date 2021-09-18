Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the August 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKPNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

