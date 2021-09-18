Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Up 5% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) were up 5% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 7,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,779,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNUT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,713,337 shares of company stock worth $123,268,014 over the last ninety days.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

