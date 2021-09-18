Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a one year low of $86.31 and a one year high of $125.81.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.38. Kubota had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KUBTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

