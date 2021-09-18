Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a one year low of $86.31 and a one year high of $125.81.
Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.38. Kubota had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kubota
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
