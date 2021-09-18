Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 490,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,134 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $319,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.35.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $608.98. 2,014,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,099. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $300.70 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.