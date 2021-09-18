LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €72.00 by Berenberg Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €62.68 ($73.74) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

