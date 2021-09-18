Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

LRMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $12.63 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $223.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

