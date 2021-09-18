Larry Taddei Sells 10,784 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$22.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.44.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

