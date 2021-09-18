Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $16.96

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $18.25. Laureate Education shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 10,187 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 70,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,969,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

