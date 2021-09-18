Laurence Tarica Buys 26,000 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GCI opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gannett by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $12,023,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

