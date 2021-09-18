Laurence Tarica Buys 26,000 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:GCI opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.05.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gannett by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $12,023,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.
About Gannett
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
