Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

