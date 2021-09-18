LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of LX stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.