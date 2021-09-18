LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.10. LexinFintech shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 2,666 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 267,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 191,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after buying an additional 956,735 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,166,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

