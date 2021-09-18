Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on LICY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Shares of LICY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,691. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). Sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.