Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) versus Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Head to Head Analysis

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Charah Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Charah Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Li-Cycle and Charah Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charah Solutions $232.38 million 0.65 -$55.86 million ($0.84) -5.38

Li-Cycle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charah Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and Charah Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle N/A -291.66% -62.65% Charah Solutions -15.30% -75.24% -4.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Li-Cycle and Charah Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 1 3 0 2.75 Charah Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li-Cycle currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.41%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Charah Solutions.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide. The firm operates through the following Environmental Solutions, and Maintenance and Technical Services business segments. The Environmental Solutions segment includes remediation and compliance services. The Maintenance and Technical Services segment includes fossil services and nuclear services. The company was founded by Charles E. Price on January 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

