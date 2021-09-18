Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in August

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

LNNGF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 66,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

