Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in August

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
LNNGF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 66,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.
About Li Ning
