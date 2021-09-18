Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $2.59 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $348,419.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00005381 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00374932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

