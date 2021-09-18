Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

LNC opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.