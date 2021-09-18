Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Linde were worth $141,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.76 on Friday, reaching $309.32. 6,512,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.60. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.