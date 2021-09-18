LivaNova PLC to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LivaNova in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

