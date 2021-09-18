Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the August 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 652,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 352,303 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,652,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of LOKB stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.