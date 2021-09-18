Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) declared an annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.9481 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International has increased its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.84. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

