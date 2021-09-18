Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,919 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $250,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 62,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,880,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

