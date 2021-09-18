Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $159.77 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 48.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,080,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,745 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $159,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,102,000 after buying an additional 57,641 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after buying an additional 255,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,108. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

