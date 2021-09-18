Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives $14.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.85.

FTMNF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

FTMNF stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

