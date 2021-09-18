LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.46. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LXI REIT stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.60. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.20 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95.

LXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

