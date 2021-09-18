Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen raised shares of Macy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.11.

NYSE M opened at $21.93 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

