MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

Shares of MAG stock traded down C$0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.10. 548,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,816. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.57. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.