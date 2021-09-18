MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.44.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MAG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
