Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $212,000 Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32.

