Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

