Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of SWBI opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

