Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.59 and traded as low as C$2.25. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 30,060 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$205.85 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.59.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

