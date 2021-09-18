Mark D. Mcclain Sells 25,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

