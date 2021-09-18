Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRAC. Loop Capital started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 108,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

